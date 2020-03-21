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God Laughs from God's Characteristics Series on You Tube The Bible Talk Show
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7 views • March 21, 2020
Psalm 37:12-14 12 The wicked plot against the righteous and gnash their teeth at them; 13 but the LORD laughs at the wicked, for he knows their day is coming. 14 The wicked draw the sword and bend the bow to bring down the poor and needy, to slay those whose ways are upright.
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