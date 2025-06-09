© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇺🇦 Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Airfield in Dubno
Overnight, Russian forces carried out a large-scale strike on a Ukrainian military airfield in Dubno, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
The strike was part of a broader retaliation for recent terrorist attacks launched by the Kiev regime against Russian military airbases.