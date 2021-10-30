Dr Jennifer Daniels - STROKE: Preventing a Stroke is Not Complex; Its Very Simple on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (ARCHIVED 05.13.13)









Stroke: The Standard of Care Strikes Again “Preventing a stroke is not complex; it’s very simple”

https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-stroke-the-standard-of-care-strikes-again-may-13-2013/





Back on the show again by popular demand, Dr. Daniels shared how the medications you take for unrelated issues can actually cause stroke. These prescription drugs include heart medication, eye drops, acne medicine, antidepressants, cholesterol lowering drugs etc. Can strokes be prevented with lifestyle changes? Dr. Daniels offered simple tips to implement into your life to prevent stroke, stop them if you suspect yourself or a loved one having one and ideas to reverse stroke.

Dr. Daniels is a former medical doctor who had her medical license suspended due to not prescribing enough drugs and truly healing her patients.

Dr.Daniels is widely considered one of the foremost Alternative Healing Physicians alive today. She graduated from Harvard University with Honors receiving a BA degree. Her education continued at the University of Pennsylvania where she received her Medical Degree (MD) and also attended Wharton where she received her MBA in Health Care Administration.

She practiced medicine for 10 years as a Board Certified Family Practice Physician where she saw first hand the power of Natural Methods.

She has been coaching clients to successfully heal naturally since 1985.

She is the author of the award winning book, Do You Have the Guts to Be Beautiful?







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Referenced Show:

The Heart Disease Hoax (ARCHIVED Radio Show 10.09.12)

https://www.brighteon.com/ad83cc99-5647-4525-8e92-c4d3b9cf4ba1



