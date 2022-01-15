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Episode 090 - ANR Presenter Lisa Johnston Speaks With Dr. Shankara Chetty About the Globalist Kill
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398 views • January 15, 2022
ANR Presenter Lisa Johnston Speaks With Dr. Shankara Chetty About the Globalist Kill Shot Bioweapon and Treating C0VID With Zero Deaths in Over Seven Thousand Patients
Watch McIntyre Report With Jamie McIntyre on the Web: https://australiannationalreview.com/mcintyre-report-online/
Follow Australian National Review: https://australiannationalreview.com/nts
Watch McIntyre Report With Jamie McIntyre on the Web: https://australiannationalreview.com/mcintyre-report-online/
Follow Australian National Review: https://australiannationalreview.com/nts
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