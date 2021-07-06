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Shocked woman argues in viral video as naked 'man' enters an LA spa's all women section with minors (2021-7-6)
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363 views • July 06, 2021
A video of a woman raising her voice against a 'man' has gone viral. The unnamed woman in the viral video shared on Instagram has alleged that a spa in Los Angeles, California, allowed a 'man' to walk around while exposing his penis, in the women's section.
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