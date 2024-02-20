Surviving Babylon, Losing Grace, and End of Days

What do Daniel 1 and Matthew 24 have in common and how do they relate to us today? In Daniel 1 the Hebrew captives must learn how to live Godly as captives in Babylon. In Matthew 24 Jesus predicts his death and gives His disciples guidelines on how to live in a sinful world, and what to expect of His second coming. These passages provide uncanny parallels to the crises and challenges God's people face today.
