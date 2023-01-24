Jan 24th, 2023
https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34 https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34
Lady Dr telling you back in 2009 that the government will start a plandemic and force people to get vaxxed and kill every one and those that survive will be sterilized wake up people
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.