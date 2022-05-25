Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 11:00, May 25, 2022 - English, Full Text

riefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️Demining and demilitarization of the seaport in the Donetsk People's Republic's Mariupol city, liberated from Ukrainian militants, has been completed and is now operating on a daily basis.



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥High-precision long-range air- and sea-based missiles in Zaporozhye have destroyed the production facilities of Motor Sich plant, which produced aircraft engines for combat aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, including UAVs.



▫️In addition, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reserve deployed to reinforce the grouping of Ukrainian troops in Donbass have been destroyed near Pokrovskoe railway station in Dnepropetrovsk Region.



💥High-precision air-based missiles have hit 3 command posts, including 1 command post of the 14th Mechanised Brigade and 1 communications hub in Vrubovka and Bakhmut, 1 AFU radio technical centre near Dneprovskoe, Nikolaev Region, 1 logistics centre of the 72nd Motorised Infantry Brigade near Soledar, 2 fuel bases in Kovyagin and Bezlyudovka, Kharkov Region, 2 air defence radar posts and military equipment at a storage base near Bakhmut, and 16 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration, during the day.



✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation have hit 2 missile-artillery weapons and ammunition depots near Dolina in Kharkov Region and Posad-Pokrovskoe in Nikolaev Region, the territorial defence headquarters in Soledar and 46 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 300 nationalists and up to 46 armoured and motor vehicles.



💥Russian air defence means have shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force over Barmashovo, Nikolaev Region.



▫️Also, 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down in the air near Snake Island, Glubokoe, Pershotravnevoe, Bolshie Prokhody, Kharkiv Region, and Verhnetoretskoe, Stavki, Terny, including 1 Bayraktar TB-2 near Shandrigolovo, Donetsk People's Republic.



💥Missile troops and artillery have hit 51 command posts, 385 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration, as well as 53 artillery and mortar units at firing positions.



📊In total, 178 Ukrainian airplanes and 126 helicopters, 1,006 unmanned aerial vehicles, 322 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,258 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 430 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,671 field artillery and mortars, as well as 3,155 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.