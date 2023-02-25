Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
2/24/23 When A White Liberal is Fed Up ! LOL #scottadams
7 views
channel image
AxeTruth
Published 20 hours ago |

You know it's gotten bad when uber is down with the brown and White Liberal Scott Adams is fed up with the blackness. Where is R. Kelly when you need him?


www.Axetruth.com

 my official website that has all my links


CashAp- $Axetruth



My new international merch using RISE INTERNATIONAL the new pro-freedom, manufacturing-on-demand service powered by RISE Attire


https://riseattireusa.com/intl/axetruth/


SUBSCRIBE TO The FOXHOLE https://thefoxhole.app/ or pilled.net


Also live shows are broadcast on TV.Axetruth.com

 Odysee, The Foxhole, Pilled.net, Rumble, Twitch, Facebook and partial shows on Youtube channel Axe Truth

odysee.axetruth.com

 rumble.axetruth.com

foxhole.axetruth.com

https://youtube.com/@axetruth

Keywords
current eventsnewscomedypoliticsamerica first

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket