Same people who put Fluoride in your water also tell you to Wear MASKS! ("Mission 100 in 30")

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Go to: http://www.NeverQuitWater.com
I have a goal of selling 100 Electrolyzed Water machines in 30 days by getting the TRUTH out (letting others know how I feel, sharing my testimony). I have nicknamed this goal "Mission 100 in 30".
Champions Never Quit,
Cheri McGaffin
Timothy McGaffin II
http://www.ChampionsNeverQuit.com
http://www.NeverNeverNeverQuit.com
Contact Us: https://www.championsneverquit.com/p/contact.html
#ChampionsNeverQuit #WaterOfChampions #Mission100in30