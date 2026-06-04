CHP Talks: Dr. Kent Hovind—Evidence of a Young Earth!

June 4, 2026: My guest this week is Dr. Kent Hovind (Dr. Dino). I spoke with Dr. Hovind in person at his Dinosaur Adventure Land and Creation Science Center in Lenox, Alabama. In this episode I asked Dr, Hovind to talk about several of the most convincing scientific facts that point to a young earth designed by our Creator and a couple of the challenging questions he gets asked by skeptics. I encourage folks to visit Dinosaur Adventure Land and see the extensive displays and learn from the thousands of helpful explanations on various questions about creation, dinosaurs and the age of the earth.

Learn more at: https://www.drdino.com





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