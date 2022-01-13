© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
177) Fraude do teste - água da torneira dá positivo
Follow
0
Share
Report
46 views • January 13, 2022
Mais um aspecto da fraude pandémica.
Créditos à LA QUINTA COLUMNA:
Jan. 10, 2022 | DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 228: https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1259553885 | https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA228-:c
Testes estão pré-determiandos e o resultado pode ser visto com luz negra (ultravioleta) | Prediction of Test with UV-Light ! https://gab.com/Paulusz/posts/107671367905553419
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Créditos à LA QUINTA COLUMNA:
Jan. 10, 2022 | DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 228: https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1259553885 | https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA228-:c
Testes estão pré-determiandos e o resultado pode ser visto com luz negra (ultravioleta) | Prediction of Test with UV-Light ! https://gab.com/Paulusz/posts/107671367905553419
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.