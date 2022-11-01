X22 Financial News Ep. 2913a - Inflation Hits The EU, Each Move Biden/[CB] Makes Pushes People Against Them

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2913a -Oct. 31, 2022

Inflation Hits The EU, Each Move Biden/[CB] Makes Pushes People Against ThemInflation is now hitting the EU hard, the inflation will build up outside of the US first and then it will hit the US last. Biden and the [CB] are making their next move, each move they make makes the people angrier and angrier at them.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Prepare Today Take

$250 OFF their 3 Month Emergency Food Kit

http://preparewithx22.com