X22 Financial News Ep. 2913a - Inflation Hits The EU, Each Move Biden/[CB] Makes Pushes People Against Them

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2913a -Oct. 31, 2022
Inflation Hits The EU, Each Move Biden/[CB] Makes Pushes People Against ThemInflation is now hitting the EU hard, the inflation will build up outside of the US first and then it will hit the US last. Biden and the [CB] are making their next move, each move they make makes the people angrier and angrier at them.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Prepare Today Take
$250 OFF their 3 Month Emergency Food Kit
http://preparewithx22.com