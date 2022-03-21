Point Shooting Is Fundamental to Micro Red Dot Sight Proficiency

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Rex Applegate series
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7EAKRL73l0wmMT2ivTATuc
GWrap
https://youtu.be/CiB7yWsqrok
Springfield Armory Hellcat series
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM5MIF5CoFliB6x0ESQkAiQO
Shield Sights RMSc and SMSc
https://youtu.be/3WI6adqVJ5g
9mm Training Laser
https://amzn.to/3aGblOa
Mantis Laser Academy
https://www.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=ml&;ti=964145&pw=286681
MantisX10 Elite
https://www.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=ml&;ti=964145&pw=286681
Chapters
0:00 Finding the Dot
0:46 Point Shooting
2:09 Transition
2:37 Threat Focus
3:20 Distance
3:40 Hip Shooting
3:56 Sighted Shooting
5:26 Training Aids