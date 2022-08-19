Ep. 757 – Public Schools Panic As Enrollment Plummets Nationwide

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We start with a staggering new report that finds public schools across the country are not only experiencing major teacher shortages, but the latest numbers show student enrollment is plummeting as parents seek alternatives to government-controlled education centers. Plus, a final farewell and exciting announcement.
📲 More Episodes On The FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2022