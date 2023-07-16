Deep State & Globalists Brainwashing the Local, State, & Federal Law enforcement. Military also. Brainwashing them to come Disarm the Patriots. (To Disarm America)!

Biden Administration and the rest of the criminals are brainwashing all levels of law enforcement + military to try and convince them that we’re domestic terrorists, to pursued them to come take the guns away from the Patriots. Actually they want to disarm the nation and kill us off. And make the rest slaves.

These assholes are going to any lengths to try to spy on us, and take us down.

We must take our country back !

Before we no longer have a country left.

(Podcast 3 ~ July 16, 2023)













