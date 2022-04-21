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Judas and “THE DATA”
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22 views • April 21, 2022
Betrayal and Arrest of Jesus
John 18 : 1 - 11
When Jesus had spoken these words, he went forth with his disciples over the brook Cedron, where was a garden, into the which he entered, and his disciples.
And Judas also, which betrayed him, knew the place: for Jesus ofttimes resorted thither with his disciples.
Judas then, having received a band of men and officers from the chief priests and Pharisees, cometh thither with lanterns and torches and weapons.
Jesus therefore, knowing all things that should come upon him, went forth, and said unto them, Whom seek ye?
They answered him, Jesus of Nazareth. Jesus saith unto them, I am he. And Judas also, which betrayed him, stood with them.
As soon then as he had said unto them, I am he, they went backward, and fell to the ground.
Then asked he them again, Whom seek ye? And they said, Jesus of Nazareth.
Jesus answered, I have told you that I am he: if therefore ye seek me, let these go their way:
That the saying might be fulfilled, which he spake, Of them which thou gavest me have I lost none.
Then Simon Peter having a sword drew it, and smote the high priest's servant, and cut off his right ear. The servant's name was Malchus.
Then said Jesus unto Peter, Put up thy sword into the sheath: the cup which my Father hath given me, shall I not drink it?
WAKE UP !!
WE ARE LIVING IN THE BIBLICAL WORLD IN THE PROPHESIED LAST DAYS BEFORE CHRIST'S RETURN AND YOU DO NOT WANT TO BE LEFT BEHIND HERE !!
YOU ARE BEING DECEIVED !!
SEEK JESUS NOW !! HE IS THE ONLY WAY OUT !!
JESUS = THE WORD
GET SAVED NOW !!
1 Corinthians 15:1-4
“ 1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures ”
Romans 10:9-10
“ 9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. “
Romans 10 : 13
“ For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved. “
2 Timothy 2 :19
“ Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity. “
SUBSCRIBE HERE:
“WAKE UP 3” https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsxkxft5163Bi9eIDBAcO9w/videos
“WAKE UP” https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbbw9bUPqcpZTlQLJXTUimg/videos
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1Xc6qCVfi2pp/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wiktor
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for
John 18 : 1 - 11
When Jesus had spoken these words, he went forth with his disciples over the brook Cedron, where was a garden, into the which he entered, and his disciples.
And Judas also, which betrayed him, knew the place: for Jesus ofttimes resorted thither with his disciples.
Judas then, having received a band of men and officers from the chief priests and Pharisees, cometh thither with lanterns and torches and weapons.
Jesus therefore, knowing all things that should come upon him, went forth, and said unto them, Whom seek ye?
They answered him, Jesus of Nazareth. Jesus saith unto them, I am he. And Judas also, which betrayed him, stood with them.
As soon then as he had said unto them, I am he, they went backward, and fell to the ground.
Then asked he them again, Whom seek ye? And they said, Jesus of Nazareth.
Jesus answered, I have told you that I am he: if therefore ye seek me, let these go their way:
That the saying might be fulfilled, which he spake, Of them which thou gavest me have I lost none.
Then Simon Peter having a sword drew it, and smote the high priest's servant, and cut off his right ear. The servant's name was Malchus.
Then said Jesus unto Peter, Put up thy sword into the sheath: the cup which my Father hath given me, shall I not drink it?
WAKE UP !!
WE ARE LIVING IN THE BIBLICAL WORLD IN THE PROPHESIED LAST DAYS BEFORE CHRIST'S RETURN AND YOU DO NOT WANT TO BE LEFT BEHIND HERE !!
YOU ARE BEING DECEIVED !!
SEEK JESUS NOW !! HE IS THE ONLY WAY OUT !!
JESUS = THE WORD
GET SAVED NOW !!
1 Corinthians 15:1-4
“ 1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures ”
Romans 10:9-10
“ 9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. “
Romans 10 : 13
“ For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved. “
2 Timothy 2 :19
“ Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity. “
SUBSCRIBE HERE:
“WAKE UP 3” https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsxkxft5163Bi9eIDBAcO9w/videos
“WAKE UP” https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbbw9bUPqcpZTlQLJXTUimg/videos
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1Xc6qCVfi2pp/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wiktor
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for
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