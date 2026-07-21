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A Divine Revelation of Hell: Witches & Psychics
Revelation 21:8 NLT
[8] “But cowards, unbelievers, the corrupt, murderers, the immoral, those who practice witchcraft, idol worshipers, and all liars—their fate is in the fiery lake of burning sulfur. This is the second death.”
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