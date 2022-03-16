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Joe Biden, the enemy of Slavic peoples
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84 views • March 16, 2022
Telegram - Geopolitica.ru in English and Global Resistance News. | ”"It was I who suggested bombing Belgrade. It was I who suggested sending American pilots and blowing up all the bridges on the Danube. Biden. 1999. Destruction of Serbia.” | The NATO pigs bombed and killed my Orthodox Christian Brothers during the Yugoslav War in 1999.
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