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31yr Pulmonary Nurse & Whistleblower Albert Spence Speaks Out How Covid Policy Is Killing People - South Carolina Medical Affairs Committee
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433 views • September 21, 2021
Wow this Pulmonary Nurse confirms everything we've been saying this whole time...
Albert Spence, a 31-year pulmonary nurse veteran, now no longer working as a practicing nurse due in large part to the changes in the hospitals' Covid policy. It is chilling to watch how Albert Spence came to realize that he was aiding and abetting the demise of patients under his care, due to the change in Covid policy - specifically the PCR Test.
#MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #VaccineInjuries #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DepopulationAgenda #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #InflatingCovidNumbers #HospitalsAreMurderFactories
Albert Spence, a 31-year pulmonary nurse veteran, now no longer working as a practicing nurse due in large part to the changes in the hospitals' Covid policy. It is chilling to watch how Albert Spence came to realize that he was aiding and abetting the demise of patients under his care, due to the change in Covid policy - specifically the PCR Test.
#MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #VaccineInjuries #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DepopulationAgenda #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #InflatingCovidNumbers #HospitalsAreMurderFactories
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