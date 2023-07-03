Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How I fit a HUGE intercooler to Evonne the Turbodiesel!
channel image
The Art of Diesel
1 Subscribers
40 views
Published Yesterday

I show how I fit a Mishimoto J-line intercooler onto my e320 CDI and got it tofit behind the bumper cover. Evonne the Turbodiesel now has an awesome

intercooler that will maximize air density at the intake manifold and keep

those EGTs nice and low. Subscribe to our Substack for FREE, where all of our

videos will be posted and the most detailed information will be shared on our

projects. We have a forum where we can exchange technical information.

https://artofdiesel.substack.com/ Get an Art of Diesel cap like mine! More

swag coming soon. https://artofdieselswag.etsy.com/ Intro and outro music is

"Scraped Sick Thing" by Tameloop. See the rest of their content at:

https://linktr.ee/tameloop Content Managed by ContentSafe.co



CSID: 3d0a1f05ed29e9c0



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
contentprotectedcontentsafe

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket