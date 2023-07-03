How I fit a HUGE intercooler to Evonne the Turbodiesel!

I show how I fit a Mishimoto J-line intercooler onto my e320 CDI and got it tofit behind the bumper cover. Evonne the Turbodiesel now has an awesome
intercooler that will maximize air density at the intake manifold and keep
those EGTs nice and low. Subscribe to our Substack for FREE, where all of our
videos will be posted and the most detailed information will be shared on our
projects. We have a forum where we can exchange technical information.
