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Obama Alludes Threats To Trump, Dominion Backs Out, Tucker Shows True Colors
Dustin Nemos
Dustin NemosCheckmark Icon
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62 views • November 21, 2020
In this episode of The Silent War, we show Obama's thinly veiled threats to 'Dig him out' of the White House, as well as the growing rebellion to the New World Order takeover.

Dominion Backs out of Testifying and Lawyers Up - On the Run after links to Soros emerge

Tucker Carlson shows his true colors, "All Assets Activated"

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