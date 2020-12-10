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Wednesday Live: Top Scientists Confirm Covid-19 Vaccines Are Designed to Sterilize Recipients - FULL SHOW 12/9/20
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327 views • December 10, 2020
World shocked to discover that mRNA vaccines are made from the DNA of cloned, dead babies. Also constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes joins Alex Jones to talk about the Texas lawsuit and Trump's best shot for the White House. Tune in! Tune in as we uncover the agenda behind several Covid-19 vaccines. Covid-19 is a virus with an extremely low fatality rate, and with that in mind you’ll start to wonder why they’re pushing the vaccines:
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"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://banned.video
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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