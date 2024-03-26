Create New Account
Imprisoned For Praying
Son of the Republic
When you start putting people in jail for praying, it’s pretty clear who you’re actually working for.

Paul Vaughn is facing 11 years in [Bidan]’s prisons.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 26 March 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-7/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1772745353495724253

tucker carlsonprayerjoe bidenimprisonmentpaul vaughn

