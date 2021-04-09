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Finnish Woman Was Arrested For Refusing A PCR Test Then Got Thrown Into A Psych Ward By The Police
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400 views • April 09, 2021
FINNISH WOMAN WAS ARRESTED FOR REFUSING A PCR TEST THEN GOT THROWN INTO A PSYCH WARD BY THE POLICE
👮 Merike had been in contact with someone who tested positive for covid-19. Police tracked & traced Merike then broke into her apartment in Iisalmi on March 1st to give her a PCR test. The police deleted the video she had of them illegally breaking in. Her daughter then filmed her getting arrested.
👮 Merike had been in contact with someone who tested positive for covid-19. Police tracked & traced Merike then broke into her apartment in Iisalmi on March 1st to give her a PCR test. The police deleted the video she had of them illegally breaking in. Her daughter then filmed her getting arrested.
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