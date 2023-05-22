Rep Byron Donalds to MSM Hack: America Needs Trump

Rep Byron Donalds on Meet the Press: "America Needs Trump"
Rep Byron Donalds: "For all the naysayers who would say he's unpredictable. Oh we don't know what he's going to do. Let's be very clear, when he was President of the United States, the world was in a much safer place."
source:
https://rumble.com/v2p32uc-rep-byron-donalds-america-needs-trump.html
