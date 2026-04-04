Epstein Coalition struck a facility at Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant again

The Epstein Coalition struck a facility at the Bushehr nuclear power plant again. (Iran)

One security personnel member has been killed.

Rosatom says nearly 200 staff are being pulled out of Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant. The evacuation follows recent strikes near the site and rising security risks.

Adding:

U.S. Central Command hasn’t posted anything in nearly 24 hours, and even the last two posts were just photos, with no real updates.

The missing F-15E crew member (still no confirmation whether it’s the pilot or the WSO) has not been located, and Iran has not reported any capture.

Adding:

According to reports, last night at 23:15, three US Black Hawk helicopters tried to heliborne in the Yasuj areas, but they encountered Iranian fire and could not take any action, and were forced to flee.

In another instance, fighter jets above Tehran were forced to flee the scene after encountering heavy air defense.

@FotrosResistancee

Adding:

Governor of Khuzestan (located, border of Iraq and the Persian Gulf):

In the attack carried out today by the United States and Israel on several petrochemical units, damage occurred, and firefighting operations were carried out quickly.

The smoke spreading in the air is caused by the release of flare gases and does not pose any poisoning risk to residents.

Adding, UNVERIFIED:

Babak Taghvaee, a writer and analyst claiming to have sources within CENTCOM says the pilot of the F-15 that went down in Iran was likely killed, while the WSO (Weapons Systems Officer) was rescued with serious injuries due to the low altitude of the ejection.

He also claims that search-and-rescue operations have ended.

This is unverified.

Adding:

Iranian air defenses shot down a second UAE drone, believed to be a Chinese-made Wing Loong II.