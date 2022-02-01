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Will There Be Food Shortages N.E USA (After Truck Stoppages and Blizzard Clean Up?)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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200 views • February 01, 2022
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)

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With snow totals now in from Bombogenesis Blizzard Kenan more information is clear moving into Feb 2022 if there will be extreme difficulties resupplying areas emptied during the record snow event paralyzing the East Coast combined with Canadian truckers not driving over the border. Supply chains are already broken down, now what ? We see the collapse of perceived civilization in a week, maybe.

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