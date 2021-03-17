© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Misogyny Becomes a Hate Crime as Pub Stasi Undercover Cops set to Patrol UK
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
160 views • March 17, 2021
Paul Joseph Watson guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the stories from the UK about misogyny becoming a hate crime, and undercover cops plans to patrol the pubs.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=605143fac8a63a485af873b5
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=605143fac8a63a485af873b5
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.