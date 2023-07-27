The End of Diet Culture - Find Your Baseline & Become Your Own Sage | Jennifer Ostman #19

Jennifer Ostman is a Dallas-based Functional Nutritional Therapy Practitioner, an AIP Certified Coach and a National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach. In her practice, SageWell Holistic Health, she provides a judgement free zone where women can increase their confidence by learning to fuel their individual bodies.
Her personal goal is to lead her clients in become their own sage: wise through reflection and personal experience.
Connect with Jennifer
IG: https://www.instagram.com/sagewellholistichealth/
Web: https://www.sagewellholistichealth.com/
Topics covered:
- Do you have a "broken" discipline button?
- A diet culture of restriction
- Functional Nutritional Therapy
- Ancestral Lifestyle techniques that work
- Are you a moderator or abstainer?
- Autoimmune protocols (AIP)
- Listening for your bodies signals through inflammation
- Nervous system management
- NSF certified water filtration and hydration
Connect with Alex:
https://bio.link/AlexanderCorey
More Episodes: https://cultivated-change.com/podcast
▶️Become a Health Coach: https://bit.ly/35Yt0AA
Magnesium: https://bit.ly/3iCtExn
Omegas: https://bit.ly/3aBhkX3
Probiotics: https://bit.ly/33dJ3ML
Vitamin D: https://bit.ly/3iFCrMb
Primal footwear: https://bit.ly/3FJw5Wi
Hydration: https://www.alexandercorey.com/hydrogen
Become a Hydrogen Baller: https://www.appalachianwatercollective.com
Food Forest Abundance: https://bit.ly/3NPIkmC
