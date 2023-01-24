https://gettr.com/post/p262weud2b9
The Select Committee on China and the Church Commitee must investigate how the CCP has weaponized DOJ to achieve its political persecution against Miles Guo, CCP’s most wanted enemy! @Jim_Jordan @SpeakerMcCarthy #housejudiciarycommittee #selectcommitteonchina
