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'Tucker- Our military leadership has gone -woke-'
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171 views • March 30, 2021
As a USAF veteran and a USAR veteran, hearing these two generals talk makes my skin crawl. It is no wonder that the enlisted ranks are confused and in turmoil with faux 'leadership' like these two brain donors Tucker spotlights. They are obviously Obummer appointees. That's the only way these losers could get into the positions they are in.
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