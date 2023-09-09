Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Say the Forbidden Words of Jesus Christ
channel image
Fritz Berggren
8 Subscribers
23 views
Published 17 hours ago

Fear prevents preachers from preaching and Christians from saying the words of Jesus Christ.  Better to fear Jesus Christ than man.  Say the forbidden -- address the forbidden words of Jesus Christ that are "racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, queerphobic, intolerant, divisive, and antisemitic."

Keywords
fearchristianchurch

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket