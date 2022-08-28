VAX INDUCED PERICARDITIS DESTROYS HEART OF 8-YEAR-OLD GIRL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Nicole Nicholas is feeling sad at
Ochsner Childrens Health Center
(1315 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans).
3d . New Orleans, LA
From work, back to the hospital my 8 year old
daughter was diagnosed with pericarditis due to
getting the Covid vaccine yall plz send some
prayers up for my baby khya
Mirrored - Boot Camp