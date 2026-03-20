Tripping Rain - "Together" - Music Video [Acid Rock]

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Psychedelic acid rock music video from Tripping Rain
Download the song here: https://trippingrain.bandcamp.com/track/together-2
Look for Tripping Rain music on any online music store or streaming service!!!
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/47DS47T0DsWxlJ4G7Zcrjj
Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/1251853443
Evan MacAdams - singer/keyboards
Troy Reif - guitar
Gabe Cifuni - bass
Bob Taylor - drums
Dave Ziegler - keyboards