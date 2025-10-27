Euro vs Dollar: And the winner is?

In October 2025, the European Payments Council of the European Union announced that four more nations were entering into Single Euro Payments Area, also known as SEPA. This brings the total to 41 nations, representing 550 million people that are in SEPA. SEPA does not cover payments in currencies other than the euro, hence this is a euro promoting group. In 2025, the euro has gained 12-13% vs. the US dollar which has declined. Factors such as US financial policies, tariffs, debt, Donald Trump, and threats have been cited as factors. While the euro can drop in value, many are wondering if the euro will replace the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency? Bloomberg has asserted, "There Is an Alternative to the Dollar — It’s the Euro." In addition to SEPA, nations in the BRICS+ alliance are also pushing to reduce, and eliminate, the use of the US dollar in cross-border trade--BRICS+ represents 4.45 billion people--between BRICS+ and SEPA, that is about a total of 5 billion people or 62.4% of the world's population, that are in organizations that are working to reduce use of the US dollar. Plus there are other nations such as Iran, Venezuela, and North Korea, who want to do that as well. Back in 1971, the old 'Plain Truth' magazine warned, "A 'United States of Europe' possessing one single currency – a currency so strong that it will replace the U. S. dollar as the kingpin currency of world trade." Europe did come up with its own currency and we are seeing it increasingly used for cross-border trade. The massively negative impact on the US economy for its dollar to be dethroned as the world's primary reserve and trading currency would be real. Does this align with biblical prophecies? Dr. Thiel, himself, warned in December 2024, that in 2025, "US Dollar Dominance will Decrease," and it has. In this video, Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel discuss these matters as well as possibly when the US dollar may be dethroned and that a European currency, with some type of at least implied gold backing, may replace it.





