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Extreme environmental pollution due to “clean energies”?
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158 views • February 04, 2022
From 2035 on, only zero-emission new cars are to be licensed in the EU. Not only the European Commission, but also the Swiss electro-mobility association "Swiss eMobility" is pursuing this goal. An article in the Swiss online newspaper “Infosperber” shows the massive environmental damage caused by the mining of lithium, cobalt and nickel. The question now arises: "How much 'clean energy' is there in the batteries of electric cars?"
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