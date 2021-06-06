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NANO DOMESTIC QUELL PROGRAM. MANKIND IS INFUSED WITH NANOTECH.
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222 views • June 06, 2021
From LettyQ: "NANO DOMESTIC QUELL PROGRAM. MORE LIKELY YOUR BODY HAS IT BY NOW!"
https://bitchute.com/channel/ldaniel/
"Well known former NSA contractor Edward Snowden who specialized in electronic surveillance acknowledged this program by name as an operational weapon. Hewlett Packard has been in the process of using stratospheric aerosol injection to place nanotechnology around the world to construct the Internet of Things. It stands to reason the private company HP had to get permission from the Federal government to place smart chips all over the earth including in humanity by breathing them in.
SOME OF THE DOCUMENTS ABOUT THE NANO DOMESTIC QUELL PROGRAM:
http://itsacoup.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Nano-Domestic-Quell-Dossier.pdf "
https://bitchute.com/channel/ldaniel/
"Well known former NSA contractor Edward Snowden who specialized in electronic surveillance acknowledged this program by name as an operational weapon. Hewlett Packard has been in the process of using stratospheric aerosol injection to place nanotechnology around the world to construct the Internet of Things. It stands to reason the private company HP had to get permission from the Federal government to place smart chips all over the earth including in humanity by breathing them in.
SOME OF THE DOCUMENTS ABOUT THE NANO DOMESTIC QUELL PROGRAM:
http://itsacoup.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Nano-Domestic-Quell-Dossier.pdf "
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