💥French cover the positions of Macron's Dictatorial Regime's forces with Dung and set it on fire
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 17 hours ago

the incredible French cover the positions of Macron's dictatorial regime's forces with dung, set it on fire and then start filling it with shit. We've taken Fort Douaumont, let's take over the mayor's office!💥

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

