© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maskenball I - Vorsicht vor pathologischen Narzissten
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
141 views • January 08, 2020
Unterschiedliche Subtypen einer narzisstischen Persönlichkeitsstörung.
Symptome und Gemeinsamkeiten.
Unterschiede zwischen kognitiver und emotionaler Empathie.
Love-Bombing und Gaslighting.
Wie entsteht Narzissmus?
Heilungsaussichten.
Überlebensstrategien.
____________
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rVmZvaJvET9T/
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
_______
Quellen
____________
Hintergrundmusik:
Music Credit: Dj Quads
Track Name: "Downtown Funk"
Music By: Dj Quads @ https://soundcloud.com/aka-dj-quads
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jN-flZMXPSE
- SoundCloud Release HERE: https://soundcloud.com/aka-dj-quads/downtown-funk
Music Credit: OurMusicBox (Jay Man)
Track Name: "Bad Boys"
Music By: Jay Man @ https://ourmusicbox.com/
Official "OurMusicBox" YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/c/ourmusicbox
License for commercial use: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/legalcode
Music Credit: Chris Morrow 4
Track Name: "Hip Hop Rap Instrumental - Crying Over You"
Music By: Chris Morrow 4 @ https://soundcloud.com/chris-morrow-3
https://soundcloud.com/chris-morrow-3/hip-hop-rap-instrumental-2
License for commercial use: Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/legalcode
Music Credit: Artificial.Music
Track Name: "oceanic space [short edit]"
Music By: Artificial Music @ https://soundcloud.com/artificial-music
YT Channel HERE: https://www.youtube.com/user/SmartToaster/videos
Original upload HERE - https://soundcloud.com/artificial-music/oceans
License for commercial use: Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0) License.
Full License HERE - https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/legalcode
Music Credit: OurMusicBox (Jay Man)
Track Name: "Relaxed Lifestyle"
Music By: Jay Man @ https://ourmusicbox.com/
Official "OurMusicBox" YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/c/ourmusicbox
License for commercial use: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/legalcode
[Persona 5 OST] 29 - Beneath the Mask
Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
https://www.pexels.com
https://pixabay.com
https://unsplash.com
Bewegte Bilder:
https://pixabay.com
https://videos.pexels.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1F4Jjw93UWw&list=PLTjT1adI71CiM-EuzGqdQ_7l5JIBH7Lf-
Facta Non Verba Designs [FREE Background-Videos]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TvGfdbmnmbI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ay0QOzqiXM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vyfcm8OfDVo
KINGTECHNO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ec_64foefQY
FREE 4K Moving Background | Free Blue Spotted Grid
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9kRWLr5ZzRY
dreamscene.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-6m6MXudu4
Symptome und Gemeinsamkeiten.
Unterschiede zwischen kognitiver und emotionaler Empathie.
Love-Bombing und Gaslighting.
Wie entsteht Narzissmus?
Heilungsaussichten.
Überlebensstrategien.
____________
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rVmZvaJvET9T/
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
_______
Quellen
____________
Hintergrundmusik:
Music Credit: Dj Quads
Track Name: "Downtown Funk"
Music By: Dj Quads @ https://soundcloud.com/aka-dj-quads
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jN-flZMXPSE
- SoundCloud Release HERE: https://soundcloud.com/aka-dj-quads/downtown-funk
Music Credit: OurMusicBox (Jay Man)
Track Name: "Bad Boys"
Music By: Jay Man @ https://ourmusicbox.com/
Official "OurMusicBox" YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/c/ourmusicbox
License for commercial use: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/legalcode
Music Credit: Chris Morrow 4
Track Name: "Hip Hop Rap Instrumental - Crying Over You"
Music By: Chris Morrow 4 @ https://soundcloud.com/chris-morrow-3
https://soundcloud.com/chris-morrow-3/hip-hop-rap-instrumental-2
License for commercial use: Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/legalcode
Music Credit: Artificial.Music
Track Name: "oceanic space [short edit]"
Music By: Artificial Music @ https://soundcloud.com/artificial-music
YT Channel HERE: https://www.youtube.com/user/SmartToaster/videos
Original upload HERE - https://soundcloud.com/artificial-music/oceans
License for commercial use: Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0) License.
Full License HERE - https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/legalcode
Music Credit: OurMusicBox (Jay Man)
Track Name: "Relaxed Lifestyle"
Music By: Jay Man @ https://ourmusicbox.com/
Official "OurMusicBox" YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/c/ourmusicbox
License for commercial use: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/legalcode
[Persona 5 OST] 29 - Beneath the Mask
Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
https://www.pexels.com
https://pixabay.com
https://unsplash.com
Bewegte Bilder:
https://pixabay.com
https://videos.pexels.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1F4Jjw93UWw&list=PLTjT1adI71CiM-EuzGqdQ_7l5JIBH7Lf-
Facta Non Verba Designs [FREE Background-Videos]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TvGfdbmnmbI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ay0QOzqiXM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vyfcm8OfDVo
KINGTECHNO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ec_64foefQY
FREE 4K Moving Background | Free Blue Spotted Grid
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9kRWLr5ZzRY
dreamscene.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-6m6MXudu4
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.