BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Using ZeroNet After The SHTF
The Red Express
The Red Express
22 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
31 views • May 03, 2020
Even after modern society dies, you’ll still have a reason to keep your PC and networking gear.
Like, Comment, Share, Subscribe, ect.

Brighteon Store Referral Link (make sure all cookies are allowed after clicking the link & before you place orders): https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=3966664.f52c66&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=3966664.f52c66

Links:
Getting Comfy With ZeroNet - https://www.bitchute.com/video/iwGPRmuuC9o0/
The Right Way To Host A Website On ZeroNet - https://www.bitchute.com/video/LvGhjbrveISI/
Linksys WRT3200ACM WiFi Router - https://www.linksys.com/us/p/P-WRT3200ACM/
ASUS XG-U2008 Unmanaged/Plug-and-play Switch - https://www.asus.com/us/Business-Networking/XG-U2008/overview/
pfSense - https://www.pfsense.org/
Connecting Two WIFI Routers Together Using A Hard Wired Connection - https://invidio.us/watch?v=kECJVD08Fi0
Athlon 3000G Parts List - https://pcpartpicker.com/list/3BtCvW
Xeon E-2124G Parts List - https://pcpartpicker.com/list/wRcNTC
IcyDock ToughArmor MB994SK-1B Drive Cage - https://www.icydock.com/goods.php?id=184

Social Media:
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wwFsIQYHEF8S/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theredexpress
Gab - https://gab.com/ACRedwine
Minds - https://www.minds.com/ACRedwine
PeakD - https://peakd.com/@acredwine
Telegram - https://t.me/theredexpress

Addresses for Crypto Donations:
BAT – 0x1756F2374268E667fE4f8A763024CBd90948B9e6
Bitcoin – 1NyDiNZYCHvDzsVPosaXiUgN2qhYMLMYNb
Bitcoin Cash – qq92324m2zrql49yr078alsek6l4j2cxsq4amjcfcz
Dash – XhvUS1QMgpr4MLTYKYweXKEnCJranud1f1
Dogecoin - DPGkXnbkwE5nTGMpJJTH9SYLBY8ouTQedA
Ethereum – 0x1756F2374268E667fE4f8A763024CBd90948B9e6
Litecoin – LLcrfwBYah2hXtie3SHCdT8xYTgDDGa1eV
Monero - 467SJjzS8zAAiYZWbsfXL6Qc8xa1xvteJY7Y4trkyyePiTjZHfJy76XC6KNvw3BS721MsX7NnnCeAcqeL4bW2ozB4tqkKQV
Keywords
shtftechnologyinternetcomputersnetworkingp2pzeronet
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Binance Says It Is Investigating Potential Security Issue as Firms Freeze Over $2.38 Billion in Stablecoins

Binance Says It Is Investigating Potential Security Issue as Firms Freeze Over $2.38 Billion in Stablecoins

Chase Codewell
Alphabet Shares Fall 13% After Earnings Miss; Search Revenue Growth Slows to 12%

Alphabet Shares Fall 13% After Earnings Miss; Search Revenue Growth Slows to 12%

Chase Codewell
Reports Say AI Investment Bubble in China Has Burst

Reports Say AI Investment Bubble in China Has Burst

Chase Codewell
Oakland Mayor Backs Measure EE, Which Could Raise City Council Pay by Up to $108,000

Oakland Mayor Backs Measure EE, Which Could Raise City Council Pay by Up to $108,000

Douglas Harrington
The $6.3 Billion Binance Hack: Why Gold and Silver Are the Only Safe Haven

The $6.3 Billion Binance Hack: Why Gold and Silver Are the Only Safe Haven

Mike Adams
Taiwan Plans $4 Billion Texas Industrial Park to Serve Nvidia, TSMC Suppliers

Taiwan Plans $4 Billion Texas Industrial Park to Serve Nvidia, TSMC Suppliers

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy