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Dr Fauci's exEmployee Imprisoned TELLS ALL
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432 views • July 11, 2021
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produced by ELE V ATE
Judy Mikovits Virologist who worked under Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. She was jailed and now tells all. She has written a book listed below.
"Plague of Corruption: Restoring Faith in the Promise of Science," April 14, 2020 by Kent Heckenlively and Judy Mikovits
produced by ELE V ATE
Judy Mikovits Virologist who worked under Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. She was jailed and now tells all. She has written a book listed below.
"Plague of Corruption: Restoring Faith in the Promise of Science," April 14, 2020 by Kent Heckenlively and Judy Mikovits
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