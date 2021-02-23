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Lauren Witzke On Reforming Elections From The Grassroots
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200 views • February 23, 2021
Lauren Witzke joins the show to discuss the reality of the election theft and the process for the future acknowledgement and steps needed to eb taken to stop the steal from happening again.
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=603571ccd2da0d1641c2ffc6
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=603571ccd2da0d1641c2ffc6
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