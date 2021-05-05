EP 2432-6PM “Mamalitia” Group of Pro-2A, Anti-Vax Moms Under Assault Following Media Smears  

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On Sunday, the Mamalitia group announced it would cancel public meet-and-greet events after receiving terroristic threats following media hit pieces which mischaracterized the group as dangerous radical extremists. “Mamalitia community has canceled all public meet and greet events due to media attacks, irresponsible reporting and false claims that have invited terrorist organizations to threaten our women and children,” reads a press release put out by the group. “In a time where we should all be embracing and encouraging strong women with goals to protect their home and family, the media and politicians try to create a story that puts those same women and children in danger.” Last week, the group was covered in a report by CBS Sacramento, which framed the organization as part of the January 6 event at the US Capitol, and accused them of using inflammatory language which could incite violence.
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17584
Special Guest: Mrs. Christie Hutcherson is the CEO/ Founder of Women Fighting for America LLC (WFFA). Christie is dedicated to defend America from its founding roots. Our focus is to educate, spread biblical truth, protect values and the constitution; to expose those seeking to undermine our sovereignty as a nation. Christie is dedicated to working to address those concerns and for the advancement of women’s issues. https://wffa.win/about-us/ https://m.facebook.com/WFFAinAmerica/
SPECIAL GUEST:"Dr. Dave - began his career following the attainment of 2 master's degrees in Chicago and Champaign, Illinois, and subsequently taught US Military personnel (all branches) for the University of Maryland over 3 years at bases throughout Korea and Japan. He then went on to both teach and attain his Ph.D. at the University of Minnesota before moving on to both academic and consulting endeavors. DrDave is a well published researcher in the fields of medicine, public health, and business. He is a staunch conservative, a strong believer in God and Country, is semi-retired in a red state with his wife of 25 years, and does not breathe through a mask nor is vaccinated against Covid, Rabies or any other scary malady."
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