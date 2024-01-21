Create New Account
Deep Dive WEF / Davos 2024 Insights to Prophecy
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
Daniels Fourth Beast System

In 2024, the theme of the meeting was “Trust: The Foundation of the Fourth Industrial Revolution”. The participants focused on how to build and maintain trust in a world that is increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and digital platforms. They also examined how to balance the benefits and risks of these technologies for society, the environment, and the economy.

We cover four key takeaways from the meeting:

1.       Purely satanic NOW control technocracy

2.       Beast system defiling you the temple of God that will be omnipresent

a.       Why vote

b.       ID 2020

c.       UN 17 Sustainability Goals

3.       War on farming = war on you

4.       False light 

scripturefraudpreparednessidentity theftbankstony blairconcernsresiliencedigital idcyber attackswefdeep fakescritical infrastructureglobal idfinancial systemscyber polygondigital pandemicfourth beast systemwef to bible prohecycyber attack simulationdigiationbook of rew simulated cyber threatspotential impactessential servicesunauthorized access

