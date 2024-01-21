Deep Dive WEF / Davos 2024 Insights to Prophecy

Save Souls with an OfGod Tshirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Daniels Fourth Beast System

In 2024, the theme of the meeting was “Trust: The Foundation of the Fourth Industrial Revolution”. The participants focused on how to build and maintain trust in a world that is increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and digital platforms. They also examined how to balance the benefits and risks of these technologies for society, the environment, and the economy.

We cover four key takeaways from the meeting:

1. Purely satanic NOW control technocracy

2. Beast system defiling you the temple of God that will be omnipresent

a. Why vote

b. ID 2020

c. UN 17 Sustainability Goals

3. War on farming = war on you

4. False light