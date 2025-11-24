❗️After 1075 days Aussie Cossack asks the Australian government to let him go to Russia.

The Australian government should let Aussie Cossack go quietly or we can resort to:

⚡️A NSW Parliamentary motion for a Royal prerogative pardon.

⚡️Protests.

⚡️Street pressure.

⚡️Social media pressure.

⚡️Petitions.

⚡️Political pressure.

After 1075 days under de facto arrest at the Russian consulate in Sydney, pro-Russian activist Semyon Boykov, known as the Australian Cossack, may get a chance to fly from Australia to Russia.

John Ruddick, a member of the New South Wales Parliament from the Libertarian Party, announced the preparation of a parliamentary resolution recommending that the state Attorney General Michael Daley consider a full pardon for Boykov.

Meanwhile, Boykov is increasing pressure: on the Telegram channel @AussieCossack he posted a video where he stated:

"Let the Australian authorities give a green corridor to Russia — or expect protests and noise on the streets," he said, calling for social campaigns and street demonstrations.

The Australian authorities remain silent, but analysts see this as a diplomatic deadlock: a pardon would ease tensions but acknowledge Moscow's "victory."

If the parliamentary resolution passes, the state governor will be able to apply the rare right of royal pardon.

Adding, Cynthia reminder: Aussie Cossack back on YouTube, since 2 months.

https://www.youtube.com/@AussieCossacks

Adding, according to Axios:

Trump’s Envoys Quietly Presented Zelensky a Peace Plan Days Earlier

Trump’s team had already presented Zelensky with a draft peace plan last weekend by phone — not during Thursday’s meeting in Kiev, as Zelensky claimed, according to Axios.

The plan, developed by White House envoy Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Russia’s envoy Dmitriev, was first read out during Witkoff’s meeting with Umerov in the United States. A senior Qatari official, trusted by U.S. envoys, Umerov and Putin, was also present.

Some proposals from Ukraine’s NSDC secretary were included, and he suggested calling Zelensky directly.

“They tried to read the plan to him over the phone — but that’s impossible,” one Ukrainian official said, strongly opposing both the plan and the way it was presented.

Washington left the meeting confident that Kiev would accept.

Witkoff planned to travel to Turkey on Wednesday to brief Zelensky in person, but the meeting fell through. U.S. officials concluded Kiev was backing away.

A Ukrainian official later claimed this was a misunderstanding: Zelensky’s team believed Witkoff and Kushner were offering early ideas, while Washington saw it as a formal proposal.

U.S. Army Secretary Driscoll was then instructed — on Vance’s recommendation — to deliver the plan in person in Kiev on Thursday and push Zelensky to accept it. After Thursday’s meeting, one U.S. official said they had agreed on “aggressive signing timelines.”

A senior administration figure later said Driscoll “got ahead of the process,” effectively conducting full peace talks on his own.

“Of course the Ukrainians now claim we’re forcing them into a deal with Russia — they always do. It’s not true. Not for a minute. But they outmaneuvered us a bit,” the official admitted.

Trump set Thanksgiving as the deadline, partly out of irritation with Zelensky. By Friday, Trump felt the situation had become too messy and sent negotiators to Geneva.

At the Geneva meeting, U.S. officials accused Kiev of leaking negative stories to the American press. The Ukrainians agreed to make a positive public statement clarifying that the plan was not “Russian.”

If talks progress, Trump and Zelensky may meet later this week or early next week, sources say.

The plan itself was first discussed on October 22, on a flight after the U.S.-brokered Gaza agreement — the same day Trump imposed sanctions on Russia. Washington wanted to replicate the Gaza approach: pressure both sides into a deal that secures long-term stability in Europe, not just Ukraine.

Three days later, Witkoff and Kushner held a dinner meeting in Miami with Russia’s envoy Dmitriev, followed by another meeting days later. These talks produced the initial draft that eventually became the U.S. 28-point proposal.

Trump approved the Witkoff–Kushner negotiations from the start, with Vance and Rubio kept informed at every step. After this, the team met with Umerov.