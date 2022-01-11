Are We Still Falling For The Okey Dokey In 2022 (PT.II)!

New year, new lifestyle as Hips News ushers in 2022!

We are heading into the future society of social Engineering. This is pt.2 of a 2 part series in which we take a look at the Meta verse and learn more about this new

(way of life) how will it initially alter our perspective and Consciousness of reality.



Brother Sadiki BAKARI will continue to Analyze and break down the concept of the meta-verse or as we call it the Meta matrix.

How this idea and Black mirror is slowly coming to exist as the plan to trap us their as the plan to eliminate you from this reality.

Hold on as Hips News blast into the (future shock) of what maybe the last hope of losing our freedom slipping from reality.