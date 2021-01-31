CONGRESS PREPARES TO SHRED THE 2ND AMENDMENT! HR127

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https://mewe.com/p/ironagenews2
This is a law that must not come into being. It is definitely designed to suppress the 2nd Amendment. High licensing fees, restrictions and draconian punishments coupled with an explosion in police action in your everyday life.
The BIll: https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/127/text?loclr=cga-bill
CONTACT CONGRESS!! https://www.contactingcongress.org/
Another video producer and his take: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZuR__VAzj-4