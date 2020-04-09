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Miracles in the Bible
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5 views • April 09, 2020
Whoever reads the Bible will at some point come across an event that is accompanied by some sort of miracle. Watch this video for a better understanding of how miracles fit in within the bigger context of the Bible.
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