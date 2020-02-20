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Las Vegas Shooting Video #2 "Las Vegas Massacre Two Machine Guns Used"
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970 views • February 20, 2020
Posted 10-2-2017. "An audible example of the near simultaneous discharge of 2 separate weapons. At 2:40 minute mark you will definitely hear two different machine guns. Already official story is being created and set in stone….doesn’t add up".
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